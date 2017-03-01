Ex-Stockton mayor arrested at San Francisco airport
Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva has been arrested at the San Francisco International Airport, where he arrived from a vacation in South America. Silva's attorney Allen Sawyer tells Sacramento television station KCRA the former mayor was arrested Sunday as he returned from Colombia.
