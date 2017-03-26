Even without Lin-Manuel, 'Hamilton' opens in San Francisco as vital as ever
Your Aaron Burr, sir: Joshua Henry in the "Hamilton" national tour, which is in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles in August. Your Aaron Burr, sir: Joshua Henry in the "Hamilton" national tour, which is in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|1 hr
|Downlow Darnell
|37
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|185
|Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|BigWayne19
|77
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Sat
|Bush Whacker
|3
|Maxine Waters
|Sat
|Botox 4 Sale
|3
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|Ceesco Keed
|1
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|Mar 24
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC