Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours
The passengers were all buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn't take off. The crew joked that the mouse couldn't enter US airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
