Dozens of SF roads closed Sunday for annual half-marathon
Runners reach the finish line at Civic Center Plaza during last year's half marathon in San Francisco. The 2017 race closed major roads Sunday in the city as thousands of runners took to the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|9 hr
|Downlow Darnell
|37
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|anonymous
|185
|Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|BigWayne19
|77
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Sat
|Bush Whacker
|3
|Maxine Waters
|Sat
|Botox 4 Sale
|3
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|Ceesco Keed
|1
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|Mar 24
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC