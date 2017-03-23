Dozens of SF roads closed Sunday for ...

Dozens of SF roads closed Sunday for annual half-marathon

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Runners reach the finish line at Civic Center Plaza during last year's half marathon in San Francisco. The 2017 race closed major roads Sunday in the city as thousands of runners took to the streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 9 hr Downlow Darnell 37
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Sun anonymous 185
News Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08) Sat BigWayne19 77
punched my girlfriend in the face Sat Bush Whacker 3
Maxine Waters Sat Botox 4 Sale 3
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Sat Ceesco Keed 1
News The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ... Mar 24 Wondering 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC