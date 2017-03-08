Doughnut Dolly abruptly closes Oaklan...

Doughnut Dolly abruptly closes Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco shops

Opening this San Francisco location in late 2016 doomed her enterprise, baker-entrepreneur Hannah Hoffman said. With little notice, Doughnut Dolly owner/pastry chef Hannah Hoffmann announced via social media that she has shut down her three bakery shops.

