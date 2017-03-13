Disbarred lawyer gets 40 years for ki...

Disbarred lawyer gets 40 years for kidnap once called hoax

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A disbarred Harvard University-trained attorney was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday after emotional testimony from his victims in a kidnapping so elaborate and bizarre that police in California initially dismissed it as a hoax. In court, victim Denise Huskins described the two days of physical and psychological torture she endured after Matthew Muller snatched her from her San Francisco Bay Area home two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 9 hr My oH 6
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) 22 hr Pecan Man 20
Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones... 23 hr Hollywood 1
Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ? 23 hr Obsession 8
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Wed anonymous 181
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Tue Init 26
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Mar 14 o see the light 83
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC