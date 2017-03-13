Disbarred lawyer gets 40 years for kidnap once called hoax
A disbarred Harvard University-trained attorney was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday after emotional testimony from his victims in a kidnapping so elaborate and bizarre that police in California initially dismissed it as a hoax. In court, victim Denise Huskins described the two days of physical and psychological torture she endured after Matthew Muller snatched her from her San Francisco Bay Area home two years ago.
