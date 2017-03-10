Dirt bike riders attack motorist on San Francisco highway, leaving him with a broken leg, CHP says
Authorities are looking for a group of 10 to 15 dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders who harassed and assaulted a driver this week on Highway 101 in San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said. Cellphone video shot by a witness shows the violent attack as it unfolded about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Cesar Chavez exit, said Officer Vu Williams, a CHP spokesman in San Francisco.
