Delta starts transcon food fight

Delta starts transcon food fight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Delta's announcement of free meals in economy class could set off a new round of in-flight service competition on lucrative transcontinental routes. FULL STORY After market-testing the concept last year on some flights, Delta said this week it will start offering free meals in the main cabin on a dozen key transcontinental routes over the next two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 min Paul 444
March 5 3 hr anonymous 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 3 hr Inquisitor 55
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor condemns destruct... 5 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Sholyn 20,872
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 21 hr anonymous 179
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Fri bigger 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC