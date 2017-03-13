CSU students fight proposed 5 percent tuition hike
Students spell out No Hikes during an anti tuition increase demonstration at San Francisco State University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif. Students spell out No Hikes during an anti tuition increase demonstration at San Francisco State University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|2 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|2 hr
|Obsession
|8
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|5 hr
|Wyatt
|11
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Wed
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Tue
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC