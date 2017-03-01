Court: Officials' emails on private accounts are public

In this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015 file photo, filing information for a direct deposit of a refund is displayed on a mobile phone screen in Los Angeles. Government employees in California cannot hide from the public work-related emails and texts on personal devices and private accounts, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, March 2, 2017, closing a loophole justices said could allow the "most sensitive, and potentially damning" communications to be shielded.

