Court: Officials' emails on private accounts are public
In this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015 file photo, filing information for a direct deposit of a refund is displayed on a mobile phone screen in Los Angeles. Government employees in California cannot hide from the public work-related emails and texts on personal devices and private accounts, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, March 2, 2017, closing a loophole justices said could allow the "most sensitive, and potentially damning" communications to be shielded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|19 min
|Inquisitor
|45
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|5 hr
|bigger
|6
|Maxine Waters
|Feb 28
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC