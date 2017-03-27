Court bars release of videos made by anti-abortion group
California prosecutors say two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves. SAN FRANCISCO - A federal appeals court on Wednesday barred the release of videos made by an anti-abortion group whose leaders are facing felony charges in California accusing them of recording people without permission in violation of state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|4 min
|Rev Cash Dollar
|2
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|2 hr
|Skydiver
|39
|Maxine Waters
|18 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|187
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Mar 27
|Maltamon
|5
|Metropolitan Opera simulcasts offered in HD at ... (Aug '08)
|Mar 25
|BigWayne19
|77
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Mar 25
|Bush Whacker
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC