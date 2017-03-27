Court bars release of videos made by ...

Court bars release of videos made by anti-abortion group

California prosecutors say two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves. SAN FRANCISCO - A federal appeals court on Wednesday barred the release of videos made by an anti-abortion group whose leaders are facing felony charges in California accusing them of recording people without permission in violation of state law.

