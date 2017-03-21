Comparisons: What $3,900 rents in San...

Comparisons: What $3,900 rents in San Francisco right now

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons , a regular column exploring what you can rent for a set dollar amount in different neighborhoods. Is one person's studio another person's townhouse? Let's find out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women shoulder bag 2 piece tote bag pu leather ... 1 hr joseph19810 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 4 hr Dudley 16
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco 13 hr George 3
punched my girlfriend in the face 15 hr jamie 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 182
birth sign Mar 19 Dr Feelgoood 3
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) Mar 16 Pecan Man 20
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC