Comparisons: What $3,900 rents in San Francisco right now
Welcome to Curbed Comparisons , a regular column exploring what you can rent for a set dollar amount in different neighborhoods. Is one person's studio another person's townhouse? Let's find out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women shoulder bag 2 piece tote bag pu leather ...
|1 hr
|joseph19810
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|4 hr
|Dudley
|16
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|13 hr
|George
|3
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|15 hr
|jamie
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|182
|birth sign
|Mar 19
|Dr Feelgoood
|3
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|Mar 16
|Pecan Man
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC