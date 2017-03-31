College Grads See Slim-to-Nothing Wag...

College Grads See Slim-to-Nothing Wage Gain Since Recession

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The bachelor's degree - long a ticket to middle-class comfort - is losing its luster in the U.S. job market. Wages for college graduates across many majors have fallen since the 2007-09 recession, according to an unpublished analysis by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce in Washington using Census bureau figures.

