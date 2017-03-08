Campus efforts to mitigate sexual ass...

Campus efforts to mitigate sexual assault don't guarantee safety

Read more at Golden Gate Xpress

Feelings of uncertainty and concern are prevalent among students who identify as transgender as their rights are being threatened by the Trump administration's stance on transgender rights. The Obama administration previously added guidance to Title IX that stated transgender students would be allowed to use the facilities associated with their gender identity, even if it was not their gender identity assigned at birth.

