California slaying victims are mom, 2 kids and another woman

The four people killed last week in a quiet Northern California neighborhood include a woman and her two children, authorities said Sunday. The victims are Angelique Vasquez, 45; her daughter, Mia Vasquez, 14; her son, Alvin Vasquez, 11; and Ashley Coleman, 21, according to the Sacramento County coroner's office.

