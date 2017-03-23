California slaying victims are mom, 2 kids and another woman
The four people killed last week in a quiet Northern California neighborhood include a woman and her two children, authorities said Sunday. The victims are Angelique Vasquez, 45; her daughter, Mia Vasquez, 14; her son, Alvin Vasquez, 11; and Ashley Coleman, 21, according to the Sacramento County coroner's office.
