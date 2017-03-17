Body found in Monterey Bay IDa d as man who jumped from Golden Gate Bridge
A 45-year-old San Francisco man's body has been identified after he allegedly jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge on Feb. 11 and drifted to Monterey Bay, a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office spokesman said. This logo was embroidered on a maroon beanie worn by the man found dead Saturday in the Monterey Bay.
