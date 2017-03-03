Beyond Sanctuary San Francisco's refusal to work with Fbi terror team blasted by critics
San Francisco has taken its defiance of the feds to a new level, ending its cooperation with the FBI in an anti-terror initiative begun after 9/11 - a move crtitics say could get innocent people killed. Critics say the sanctuary city by the bay's latest decision to forego cooperation with Washington, by dropping out of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, could put lives at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|8 hr
|Homeless and Horny
|50
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|178
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|23 hr
|bigger
|6
|Maxine Waters
|Feb 28
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC