Attorney general wants Uber, Lyft drivers fingerprinted
The state last year adopted a new law that officially legalized ride-hailing app companies and regulates them, but it didn't include a fingerprinting requirement after Uber and other companies strongly objected. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require prospective drivers to go through a national criminal records check.
