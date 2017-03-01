Attorney general wants Uber, Lyft dri...

Attorney general wants Uber, Lyft drivers fingerprinted

10 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The state last year adopted a new law that officially legalized ride-hailing app companies and regulates them, but it didn't include a fingerprinting requirement after Uber and other companies strongly objected. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require prospective drivers to go through a national criminal records check.

