Ask A San Francisco Native: Is Tahoe The Hamptons Of San Francisco?
In these Troubled San Francisco Times, there is a lot of talk about who was here when, and what that does mean. In an effort to both assist newcomers and take long-time residents down memory lane, we present to you Ask a San Francisco Native , a column penned by SF native and longtime SFist contributor Rain Jokinen, which is inspired by a similar one on our sister site Gothamist , and is intended to put to rest all those questions only a native of this city can answer.
