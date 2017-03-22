As Many As Four Blade-Wielding Criminals On The Loose In San Francisco
It appears that knife crimes have been the order of the last day or so, with four suspects at large after incidents that left victims injured and/or robbed. Among those crimes are two stabbings, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
