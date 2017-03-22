Arrest made in slaying of man stabbed multiple times on SF street
Federico Freeman, 37, was arrested Monday in the fatal stabbing of Robert Mathews on a street in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco. Federico Freeman, 37, was arrested Monday in the fatal stabbing of Robert Mathews on a street in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco.
