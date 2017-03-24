Alleged serial San Francisco burglar ...

Alleged serial San Francisco burglar arrested

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Investigators from San Francisco Police Department's Southern Police Station arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries that happened primarily in the Central and Southern Police Districts, San Francisco police announced Friday. On March 18, 2017 around 5:41 p.m., officers from Mission Police Station saw 44-year-old Herman Canada of San Francisco on the 2000 block of Mission St. The officers recognized Canada from a crime alert bulletin issued by Southern Station investigators and took him into custody without incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ... 18 hr Wondering 1
punched my girlfriend in the face Thu Bobrick 2
butt shots (Mar '10) Thu Bobrick 3
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! Thu American Infidel 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 184
women shoulder bag 2 piece tote bag pu leather ... Mar 22 joseph19810 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 21 Dudley 16
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC