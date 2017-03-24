Alleged serial San Francisco burglar arrested

Investigators from San Francisco Police Department's Southern Police Station arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries that happened primarily in the Central and Southern Police Districts, San Francisco police announced Friday. On March 18, 2017 around 5:41 p.m., officers from Mission Police Station saw 44-year-old Herman Canada of San Francisco on the 2000 block of Mission St. The officers recognized Canada from a crime alert bulletin issued by Southern Station investigators and took him into custody without incident.

