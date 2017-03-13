A map of every street tree in San Fra...

A map of every street tree in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

In January, the San Francisco Planning Department finished a census of the city's trees, a process that took over a year: Kicking off in January 2016, our team of tree specialists continues on the path of identifying the exact location, species and current condition of every street tree in the City. [...] Once EveryTreeSF is completed, the data generated will help San Francisco make more informed species selections and identify priority maintenance needs and future planting sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 11
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) Thu Pecan Man 20
Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones... Thu Hollywood 1
Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ? Thu Obsession 8
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mar 15 anonymous 181
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Mar 14 Init 26
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Mar 14 o see the light 83
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC