A map of every street tree in San Francisco

In January, the San Francisco Planning Department finished a census of the city's trees, a process that took over a year: Kicking off in January 2016, our team of tree specialists continues on the path of identifying the exact location, species and current condition of every street tree in the City. [...] Once EveryTreeSF is completed, the data generated will help San Francisco make more informed species selections and identify priority maintenance needs and future planting sites.

