9th Circuit judges to Congress: Leave...

9th Circuit judges to Congress: Leave us alone

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

House Judiciary subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet Chairman Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 16, 2017, on the restructuring the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 3 hr My oH 22
Pete Kampfer (Nov '13) 16 hr Pecan Man 20
Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones... 17 hr Hollywood 1
Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ? 17 hr Obsession 8
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Wed anonymous 181
News San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j... Tue Init 26
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Mar 14 o see the light 83
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC