4 dead in Sacramento home, suspect de...

4 dead in Sacramento home, suspect detained in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Police said they found four people dead in a Sacramento home early Thursday, and the mayor's office said at least two are children. A suspect likely known to the victims was being held in San Francisco, said Sacramento police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
punched my girlfriend in the face 10 hr Bobrick 2
butt shots (Mar '10) 10 hr Bobrick 3
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! 16 hr American Infidel 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 184
women shoulder bag 2 piece tote bag pu leather ... Wed joseph19810 1
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Tue Dudley 16
News Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco Mar 21 George 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC