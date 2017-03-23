4 dead in Sacramento home, suspect detained in San Francisco
Police said they found four people dead in a Sacramento home early Thursday, and the mayor's office said at least two are children. A suspect likely known to the victims was being held in San Francisco, said Sacramento police spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|10 hr
|Bobrick
|2
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Bobrick
|3
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|16 hr
|American Infidel
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Thu
|anonymous
|184
|women shoulder bag 2 piece tote bag pu leather ...
|Wed
|joseph19810
|1
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Tue
|Dudley
|16
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mar 21
|George
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC