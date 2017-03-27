2 Canadians win Gairdner Awards for contributions to medical science

Two Canadian researchers are among the winners of this year's Gairdner Awards, which recognize some of the most significant medical discoveries made by scientists around the globe. Dr. Antoine Hakim, a professor emeritus of neurology at the University of Ottawa, and Dr. Lewis Kay, a senior scientist in molecular medicine at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, are among seven international recipients of the 2017 awards announced Tuesday in Toronto.

