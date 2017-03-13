2 arrested in slaying in San Francisco's Tenderloin
San Francisco police arrested two Stockton residents in connection with a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others in the Tenderloin neighborhood in September, officials said Thursday. Darrick Devereaux , 41, was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and Linda Jimenez , 22, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime and multiple drug-related charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|1 hr
|Kip
|20
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Pecan Man
|20
|Lose ur twitter account , it's not safe. Phones...
|6 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is worth over 200 Million ?
|7 hr
|Obsession
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Wed
|anonymous
|181
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|Tue
|Init
|26
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|83
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC