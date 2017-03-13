2 arrested in slaying in San Francisco's Tenderloin

San Francisco police arrested two Stockton residents in connection with a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others in the Tenderloin neighborhood in September, officials said Thursday. Darrick Devereaux , 41, was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and Linda Jimenez , 22, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime and multiple drug-related charges.

