2 arrested in parking garage armed robbery

Two juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses following an armed robbery in a parking garage in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood last week, police said. A 24-year-old San Francisco man had been in a stairwell of the parking garage when two people wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts approached him, according to police.

