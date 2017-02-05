Yemeni girl, 12, in race against time, expected to land at SFO

Eman Ali, 12, of Yemen, whose four-year attempt to join her family in Los Banos, Calif., was thwarted last week by President Trump's executive order, is expected to land at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday afternoon. She and her father, who had joined her, had been stranded in Djibouti for a week while her immigration lawyer tried to arrange passage.

