Winter continues to cool off San Francisco's rental market
While all of last year's rental ups and downs only saved the average new renter about $80 per month, maybe early 2017 can add a few extra dollars to that total. Rental site Zumper reports that the price of a single-bedroom home in San Francisco declined more than one percent in January , to $3,310/month.
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|52
|Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|18
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|4 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|7 hr
|Well Well
|3
|"Calexit" ----fools group-----
|9 hr
|A true Californian
|2
|old nancy plosi losing it
|21 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,392
