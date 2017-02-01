Winter continues to cool off San Fran...

Winter continues to cool off San Francisco's rental market

While all of last year's rental ups and downs only saved the average new renter about $80 per month, maybe early 2017 can add a few extra dollars to that total. Rental site Zumper reports that the price of a single-bedroom home in San Francisco declined more than one percent in January , to $3,310/month.

