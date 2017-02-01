Winged Keel Group Announces Opening of San Francisco Office
Winged Keel Group today announced the recent opening of an office in San Francisco to service the growing demand for both Traditional Life Insurance and Private Placement Life Insurance and Annuities among family office clients. Aaron Abrahms and Eric Naison-Phillips, Principals who have both been with Winged Keel for 14 years, are responsible for the development of the firm's West Coast presence and have been dividing their time between Winged Keel offices in New York and San Francisco.
