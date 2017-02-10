Washington's top lawman uses strategi...

Washington's top lawman uses strategic streak to fight Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson smiles at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Seattle. The ruling dealt another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emergency Aid 7 hr Phillip Stanley 2
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 14 hr lides 74
News Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop... Sat Zara 10
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Sat James Ridgeway 8
Illegal Aliens Sat James Ridgeway 1
News As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce... Sat davy 18
San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19 Fri howefortunate 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC