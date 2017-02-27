Virgin Hotels adds San Francisco to its growing portfolio.
Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has announced plans to open and operate a new hotel in San Francisco, California, the brand's second property and the third announced for the West Coast. Expected to open in the Summer of 2017, the San Francisco property will be managed by Virgin Hotels and developed by Paradigm Hotels Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|25 min
|TerriB1
|42
|Maxine Waters
|15 hr
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mon
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 23
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC