United Airlines: Pilot taken off San Francisco-bound flight
CBS in San Francisco reports a United Airlines pilot was removed from a plane bound for San Francisco International Airport after a bizarre rant about politics and her divorce. It happened Saturday before United Flight 455 left from Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency Aid
|2 hr
|Phillip Stanley
|2
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|9 hr
|lides
|74
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|Sat
|Zara
|10
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Illegal Aliens
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|1
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|Sat
|davy
|18
|San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC