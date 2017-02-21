UCSB Continues Hot Start With Win Ove...

UCSB Continues Hot Start With Win Over University of San Francisco

The UCSB men defeated the University of San Francisco Dons 6-1 at the Pebble Beach racket club this morning. UCSB is now 5-1 on the season.

