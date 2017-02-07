Uber eyes Jetsons-style flying vehicles, hires NASA veteran
SAN FRANCISCO >> Uber Technologies is speeding ahead with plans for flying cars, which could zoom among urban centers such as Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Oakland, by hiring a NASA veteran who has presented research about the possibilities. If it sounds like “The Jetsons” or the flying DeLorean in the “Back to the Future” movies, the comparison might be apt.
