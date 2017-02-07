Uber eyes Jetsons-style flying vehicl...

Uber eyes Jetsons-style flying vehicles, hires NASA veteran

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SAN FRANCISCO >> Uber Technologies is speeding ahead with plans for flying cars, which could zoom among urban centers such as Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Oakland, by hiring a NASA veteran who has presented research about the possibilities. If it sounds like “The Jetsons” or the flying DeLorean in the “Back to the Future” movies, the comparison might be apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 4 hr anonymous 172
News Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o... 4 hr BHM5267 5
News Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ... 17 hr Jesus Latter Day ... 6
News Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12) Sun Phart By Text 2
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Sun WasteWater 77
News Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15) Sun True Phart 6
old nancy plosi losing it Feb 3 Now_What- 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC