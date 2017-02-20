U.S. Marijuana Enthusiasts Gather For Mass Pot-Smoking Celebration

It's been over a year since a joint-task force of San Diego law enforcement and federal agents sledgehammered their way into James Slatic's place of business and made off with over $300,000 in cash and millions in equipment, after which they froze his personal bank accounts, and those belonging to his wife and two teenage daughters. The government is still holding on to all of it - and Slatic has still never been arrested or charged with a single crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.