Trump declares war on the media: Build the Bay View to fight back

For the last 40 years, the San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper has stayed true to its mission: to seek justice and give voice and opportunities to those with no way to tell their own stories. Since long before the mainstream media was willing to acknowledge the reality of mass incarceration, systemic racism and economic inequality, the Bay View has been challenging the dominant narrative by amplifying the voices of people on the margins of society, particularly Black people, poor people and prisoners.

