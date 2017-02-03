Trump Attacks 'Out Of Control' Califo...

Trump Attacks 'Out Of Control' California In Sanctuary Fight

Donald Trump turned up the heat on the most populous state in the union in the sanctuary battle, calling California out of control and soft on immigrants. He vowed to cut funding to California if officials vote to declare it a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants, and warned that California and his administration are on a "collision course."

