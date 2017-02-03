Trump Attacks 'Out Of Control' California In Sanctuary Fight
Donald Trump turned up the heat on the most populous state in the union in the sanctuary battle, calling California out of control and soft on immigrants. He vowed to cut funding to California if officials vote to declare it a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants, and warned that California and his administration are on a "collision course."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ...
|1 hr
|fCku aLL moOse LAmbs
|4
|Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12)
|22 hr
|Phart By Text
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|WasteWater
|77
|Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15)
|Sun
|True Phart
|6
|old nancy plosi losing it
|Fri
|Now_What-
|3
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Fri
|Now_What-
|4
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|Fri
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC