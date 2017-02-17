Trump attack may reopen debate on spl...

Trump attack may reopen debate on splitting Ninth Circuit in SF

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Trump has turned his wrath on the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, charging that the court that blocked his travel ban is "in chaos" and "frankly, in turmoil." "The Ninth Circuit is as well organized as any court in the country," said Arthur Hellman , a University of Pittsburgh law professor and an expert on the San Francisco court, whose legal staff he once headed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 2 hr Solarman 79
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 17 hr anonymous 175
News The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi... Fri USA Today 1
News Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop... Feb 17 Inquisitor 20
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 17 Freud 12
News Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco... Feb 15 The rent is too high 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC