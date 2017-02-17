Trump attack may reopen debate on splitting Ninth Circuit in SF

President Trump has turned his wrath on the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, charging that the court that blocked his travel ban is "in chaos" and "frankly, in turmoil." "The Ninth Circuit is as well organized as any court in the country," said Arthur Hellman , a University of Pittsburgh law professor and an expert on the San Francisco court, whose legal staff he once headed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.