Transgender cultural district planned for San Francisco's Tenderloin

In collaboration with D9 Supervisor Jane Kim and Group i , the developer in charge of the upcoming 950 Market space , part of San Francisco's Tenderloin is poised to become the nation's first ever transgender district. Supervisor Kim and several transgender activists announced legislation to rechristen part of the TL as the Compton's Transgender, Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual District, named after the eatery that marked the first transgender civil rights uprisings in the United States.

