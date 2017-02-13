Thousands spell 'resist' on San Francisco's Ocean Beach
On Saturday, thousands of protesters used their bodies to spell out "RESIST!!" on the sands of Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The event was organized by Brad Newsham of Oakland who, according to SFist , "began creating such visual events in 2006 and commissioned a helicopter photographer for $1,000 an hour for the event."
