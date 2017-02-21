Thousands Evacuated as Floods Inundate San Jose
"This is the worst flooding and water rescue situation that I have personally participated in," San Jose Fire Department Capt. Mitch Matlow, who has been working in Santa Clara County for 35 years, said Rising floodwaters sent at least 14,000 residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose, California, and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
