The truth about the eviction of Iris Canada

One-hundred-year-old Iris Canada wants to live in the home she's loved for more than 60 years - filled with 100 years of memories - in a neighborhood that not so long ago was solidly Black, now gentrified. - Photo: Josh Edelson, London Guardian Iris Canada, a New Afrikan Queen and one of San Francisco's few centenarians has just been evicted from her home of over 60 years on the southern edge of the historic Fillmore district, now "Hayes Valley," by Sheriff Vicki Hennessy.

