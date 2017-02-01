The California that Kevin Starr leaves behind
There are many reasons to oppose the increasingly whispered-about issue known as “Calexit,” i.e. the secession of California from the United States. I can give you about a hundred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|30 min
|Battle Tested
|52
|Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15)
|47 min
|Battle Tested
|18
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|3
|"Calexit" ----fools group-----
|6 hr
|A true Californian
|2
|old nancy plosi losing it
|19 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,392
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC