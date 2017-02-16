Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Eddy and Van Ness in SF
Two vehicles are wrecked at the scene along Eddy Street where 34-year-old Preston Bradford was shot dead on Wednesday morning. Police on Thursday arrested a suspect, 37-year-old Dontae Allen, on suspicon of murder in the slaying.
