Stranded Yemeni Girl, 12, to Travel to San Francisco

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and that means 12-year-old Iman Ali of Yemen will be able to travel to Los Banos to be with her family. She has spent the last week stranded in Djibouti and will land at SFO this weekend.

