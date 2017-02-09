Speed cameras loom over San Francisco, San Jose
San Francisco and San Jose could be among the first cities in California to install automated speed enforcement cameras under a five-year pilot. Assemblyman David Chiu introduced a bill called The Safe Streets Act of 2017, that would allow The City and San Jose to test out automated speed enforcement cameras on streets that are known for speeding.
