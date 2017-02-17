Southern California faces powerful storm

Southern California faces powerful storm

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades. Rain, accompanied by heavy winds, pelted the San Francisco Bay Area, where Marin and Napa counties logged up to an inch of precipitation.

