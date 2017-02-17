Southern California faces powerful storm
Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades. Rain, accompanied by heavy winds, pelted the San Francisco Bay Area, where Marin and Napa counties logged up to an inch of precipitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|2 hr
|Inquisitor
|20
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|174
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|8 hr
|Freud
|12
|Homeland Security funds will pay for Fairfield ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Comparisons: What $4,300 rents in San Francisco...
|Wed
|The rent is too high
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Feb 13
|DR X
|80
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC