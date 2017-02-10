South San Francisco: Serial wallet thief suspect arrested
A months-long investigation into a spree of Peninsula wallet thefts ended Thursday with the arrest of a 42-year-old San Jose woman, authorities said. Renetha Thomas is suspected of stealing the wallets of at least 15 elderly women in San Mateo County since August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|35 min
|Zara
|10
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|4 hr
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Illegal Aliens
|4 hr
|James Ridgeway
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|5 hr
|lides
|57
|As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take ce...
|10 hr
|davy
|18
|San Francisco BEER Week Feb. 10-19
|21 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|173
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC