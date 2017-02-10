South San Francisco: Serial wallet th...

South San Francisco: Serial wallet thief suspect arrested

16 hrs ago

A months-long investigation into a spree of Peninsula wallet thefts ended Thursday with the arrest of a 42-year-old San Jose woman, authorities said. Renetha Thomas is suspected of stealing the wallets of at least 15 elderly women in San Mateo County since August.

San Francisco, CA

